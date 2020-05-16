18 December 2003

22nd circuit commission announces nominees to fill associate circuit court vacancy in St. Louis city

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 340-6968

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis Associate Circuit Court created by the retirement of Judge Thad F. Niemira.

Those nominated by the Commission are: Paula P. Bryant, Patrick J. Connaghan, and Michael F. Stelzer.

Paula Perkins Bryant received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1981 and her J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law in 1983. She has served as an assistant public defender, a staff attorney for the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, and currently she is a prosecutor in the circuit attorney’s office, where she is a felony team leader.

Patrick Connaghan was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1952. He obtained his B.A. from Cardinal Glennon College in 1975 and his J.D.-Cum Laude from St. Louis University School of Law in 1983. He has been in private practice in addition to serving as an assistant city counselor, the eirector of operation weed and seed, operation safestreet and neighborhood stabilization team for the city of St. Louis, and presently as legal counsel for the St. Louis city board of aldermen.

Michael Francis Stelzer was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1964. He received his B.A. from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, in 1986. He received his J.D. – Cum Laude from the St. Louis University School of Law in 1992. He has served as comptroller of the currency and has worked for the Missouri Court of Appeals, George F. Kosta & Associates, and is presently an associate city counselor.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people has that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Sherri B. Sullivan, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher McGraugh and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.