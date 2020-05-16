14 January 2003

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission seeks applicants for judicial vacancy in St. Louis city

The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (City of St. Louis) announced today that the Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Associate Circuit Judge. The Associate Circuit Judge vacancy is created by the appointment of Judge Angela Turner Quigless to the Circuit Bench.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of the circuit for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up at the Clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov by selecting Court of Appeals "Eastern District" and "Judicial Vacancies." They also are available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov by selecting "Circuit Courts" and then select 22nd Circuit, St. Louis City.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on February 7, 2003, by each Commissioner to be considered by the Commission. Applicants may schedule interviews with individual Commissioners after the filing of their application. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to reinterview those persons at their discretion.

The Commission will meet February 21, 2003 to select three nominees for the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Bob Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy R. Kistler, Christopher E. McGraugh, and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.