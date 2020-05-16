23 April 2004

Media Advisory about and directions to Meramec Bluffs docket

Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, Clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Wainwright State Office Building – Room 350 111 North Seventh Street St. Louis, MO 63101 314-340-6968 Re: May 3, 2004, Meramec Bluffs Docket

MEDIA ADVISORY

Monday, May 3, session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Meramec Bluffs Senior Living Community, #1 Meramec Bluff Drive, in Ballwin. The judges will be available to meet with the news media before and after the docket, and introductory remarks will be made before the court calls its first case at 10:30 a.m. The media are invited to attend theof the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, scheduled to begin atin the multi-purpose room of the, #1 Meramec Bluff Drive, in Ballwin. The judges will be available to meet with the news media before and after the docket, and introductory remarks will be made before the court calls its first case at 10:30 a.m.

Directions to Meramec Bluffs are available from the court on request.

Pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court Operating Rule 16, all requests to use photographic equipment, television cameras or electronic sound recording equipment in while court is in session must be made to the court's media coordinator, Mr. Julius Hunter, 314-977-8884, and to the Chief Judge, Honorable Sherri B. Sullivan, 314-340-6921, at least five days prior to the scheduled proceeding.