Media Advisory about and directions to Meramec Bluffs docket
23 April 2004
Media Advisory about and directions to Meramec Bluffs docket
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, Clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Wainwright State Office Building – Room 350 111 North Seventh Street St. Louis, MO 63101 314-340-6968
Re: May 3, 2004, Meramec Bluffs Docket
MEDIA ADVISORY
Directions to Meramec Bluffs are available from the court on request.
Pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court Operating Rule 16, all requests to use photographic equipment, television cameras or electronic sound recording equipment in while court is in session must be made to the court's media coordinator, Mr. Julius Hunter, 314-977-8884, and to the Chief Judge, Honorable Sherri B. Sullivan, 314-340-6921, at least five days prior to the scheduled proceeding.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.