25 February 2014

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District to hear arguments at Rolla High School

Chief Judge William Francis announced today that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District will convene court at the Rolla High School in Phelps County to hear a case on a special divisional docket. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 12, oral arguments will take place in the Rolla High School Gymnasium, 900 Bulldog Run. The court session is open to the public. Three judges from the court of appeals will be participating; Presiding Judge Nancy Rahmeyer and Judge Don Burrell from Springfield along with Judge Mary Sheffield from Rolla. The panel of three judges will hear the attorneys’ arguments in the appeal from a trial court case which originated in the Greene County circuit court. Judge Rahmeyer will preside over the arguments. She was appointed to the southern district in 2001 after having previously practiced law in Springfield for 12 years and was a Springfield municipal judge for eight years. Judge Burrell was appointed to the Southern District in 2008 and was a circuit judge in the 31st judicial circuit for nine years. Judge Sheffield was appointed to the Southern District in 2012 and was an associate circuit judge in Phelps County and a circuit judge in the 25th judicial circuit for 29 years.

An informative session titled “A Look at Your Missouri Courts” will be conducted by the judges following oral arguments. This presentation discusses the procedure by which a case makes its way through the court system to be heard by the court of appeals. It also notes the history and current processes of the Missouri Non Partisan Court Plan.

The Court of Appeals, Southern District regularly convenes at its courthouse in Springfield, the Butler County Courthouse in Poplar Bluff as well as other locations within the district’s jurisdiction. The Southern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 44 counties and stretches from Jasper County to the west, Mississippi County to the east, the Arkansas border to the south and Maries County to the north. To review a copy of the docket, visit the Court’s website at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1979.