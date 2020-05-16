Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants to fill Smart vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to fill the impending vacancy that will be created Feb. 15, 2013, when Judge James M. Smart Jr. expects to retire pursuant to article V, section 26 of the Missouri Constitution after having served a total of 21 years as an appellate judge. He previously served in Army judge advocate general from 1970 until 1974, the last year as a military judge, and in private practice from 1974 to December 1991, when he was appointed to the appeals court.
Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at WDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Judge Vacancy, PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2013. Interested persons may download the application and instructions here.
The commission expects to meet Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 26 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, at 1300 Oak St. in Kansas City, to interview applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676
