20 February 2013
Appellate commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Smart vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the Feb. 15 retirement of Judge James M. Smart Jr.
There are 19 applicants for the vacancy. Two are women, and one is a minority applicant. Eleven are from outside the metropolitan area. Eleven applicants work in the public sector, seven work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, five work in solo or small-firm practices. Of those in the public sector, three are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 54.4.
Hon. Daren L. Adkins
Kenneth J. Cain
Foster C. Collins
Hon. Deborah Daniels
Lynn M. Ewing III
Brian J. Fowler
Hon. Anthony R. Gabbert
Ted R. Hunt
James R. Layton
James R. McAdams
Daniel N. McPherson
John J. Miller
Jeff Mittelhauser
Jeremiah J. Morgan
Paul K. Parkinson
Bryan D. Scheiderer
Harold A. “Skip” Walther
Curtis E. Woods
Sophie A. Woodworth
The commission will conduct interviews starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak St., Kansas City, Mo. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission expects to begin meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the same location to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676
