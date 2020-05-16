15 September 2014

31st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information regarding Judge Fitzsimmons associate circuit judge vacancy in Springfield

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the retirement of Judge Mark Fitzsimmons.

There are 16 applicants: eight men and eight women, six presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46 and one-half years. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants. The applicants are: