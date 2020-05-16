There were 8,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,086 in the last 365 days.

15 September 2014

31st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information regarding Judge Fitzsimmons associate circuit judge vacancy in Springfield

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the retirement of Judge Mark Fitzsimmons.

There are 16 applicants: eight men and eight women, six presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46 and one-half years. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants. The applicants are:

    Chantel L. Alberhasky Becky Borthwick Sarah Donelan James Egan Randy Eggert Lara Webb Fors Wendy Garrison Brent Green Christopher Hatley D. Andy Hosmer John Lukachick Saundra McDowell Angela Myers T. Todd Myers Margaret Holden Palmietto Raymond Plaster
The commission will conduct interviews starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Third Floor Courtroom,Springfield. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed on October 1, in the Third Floor Conference Room, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor's consideration.

The members of the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge William W. Francis, Jr., Andrew Bennett, Steve Garner, Linda Fowler and Steven Stepp.

Contact: Sandra Skinner, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District (417) 895-6811

