31st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information regarding Judge Fitzsimmons associate circuit judge vacancy in Springfield
15 September 2014
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the retirement of Judge Mark Fitzsimmons.
There are 16 applicants: eight men and eight women, six presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46 and one-half years. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants. The applicants are:
- Chantel L. Alberhasky
Becky Borthwick
Sarah Donelan
James Egan
Randy Eggert
Lara Webb Fors
Wendy Garrison
Brent Green
Christopher Hatley
D. Andy Hosmer
John Lukachick
Saundra McDowell
Angela Myers
T. Todd Myers
Margaret Holden Palmietto
Raymond Plaster
The members of the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge William W. Francis, Jr., Andrew Bennett, Steve Garner, Linda Fowler and Steven Stepp.
Contact: Sandra Skinner, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District (417) 895-6811
