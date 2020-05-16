2 October 2014

31st Judicial Circuit Commission announces nominees for Fitzsimmons associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted one day of public hearings, interviewed 16 applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge position in Greene County associate circuit court division, created by the retirement of Judge Mark Fitzsimmons. The nominees are:

Becky J.W. Borthwick, a municipal court judge with the city of Springfield municipal court division.

Randall D. Eggert, an assistant United States attorney with the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Douglas Andrew (Andy) Hosmer, a private practitioner with the law firm of Hosmer, King & Royce LLC.

The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.20, the commission notes the final votes received by each nominee were: Becky Borthwick received five votes, Andy Hosmer received four votes, and Randy Eggert received three votes. The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge William W. Francis, Jr., of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Andrew Bennett and Steve Garner, and lay members Linda Fowler and Steven Stepp.