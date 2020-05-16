11 March 2011

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for St. Louis circuit judge vacancy

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy that will occur due to the April 14, 2011, retirement of Judge Donald L. McCullin.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304 in St. Louis. Applications are also available here:

Application: (See attached file: McCullin vacancy - application 03-11-11.doc) (See attached file: McCullin vacancy - application 03-11-11.pdf) Instructions for Applicants: (See attached file: McCullin vacancy - instructions for applicants 03-11-11.doc) (See attached file: McCullin vacancy - instructions for applicants 03-11-11.pdf)

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. May 4, 2011. Until a new commission member is appointed, the new commissioner’s applications may be sent to Judge Richter to be forwarded to the new commission member. In accordance with the new Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews will be held at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District during the period of June 15-16, with exact dates and times to be determined.

The commission will meet to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor of Missouri in June on a date to be determined in St. Louis.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Roy L. Richter, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Stephen Doss; Steven Groves; and Mary Anne Sedey.