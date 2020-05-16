3 May 2011

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Baker vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the resignation of Judge Nannette A. Baker, who was appointed to the federal bench:

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants:

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 18 and 19, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive St., in downtown St. Louis. The public may attend and observe the interviews.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.