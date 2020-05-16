There were 8,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,088 in the last 365 days.

3 May 2011

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Baker vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the resignation of Judge Nannette A. Baker, who was appointed to the federal bench:

    There are 20 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, six are women and 14 are men. There are two minority applicants and 18 non-minority applicants. There are 14 applicants from St. Louis (city and county) and six from other parts of the Eastern District. Ten applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those who work in the private sector, seven are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, four are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 54.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants:

    N. Barrett Braun Michael D. Burton Robert M. Clayton III Gretchen Garrison Richard A. Gartner Patricia A. Hageman Michael T. Jamison Steven W. Koslovsky James R. Layton Joann M. Leykam Bobbie J. Moon Martin L. Perron Alan D. Pratzel Angela T. Quigless H. Scott Summers Erwin O. Switzer David R. Truman Lisa S. Van Amburg Stanley J. Wallach Thomas B. Weaver

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 18 and 19, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive St., in downtown St. Louis. The public may attend and observe the interviews.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov

