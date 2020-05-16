Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Baker vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals
3 May 2011
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the resignation of Judge Nannette A. Baker, who was appointed to the federal bench:
There are 20 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, six are women and 14 are men. There are two minority applicants and 18 non-minority applicants. There are 14 applicants from St. Louis (city and county) and six from other parts of the Eastern District. Ten applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those who work in the private sector, seven are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, four are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 54.
N. Barrett Braun
Michael D. Burton
Robert M. Clayton III
Gretchen Garrison
Richard A. Gartner
Patricia A. Hageman
Michael T. Jamison
Steven W. Koslovsky
James R. Layton
Joann M. Leykam
Bobbie J. Moon
Martin L. Perron
Alan D. Pratzel
Angela T. Quigless
H. Scott Summers
Erwin O. Switzer
David R. Truman
Lisa S. Van Amburg
Stanley J. Wallach
Thomas B. Weaver
The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
