26 January 2011

Southern District appeals court seeks law clerks

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, is accepting applications for law clerk positions to begin August 2011.

Candidates must be graduates of an accredited law school who are eligible to take, or have passed, the Missouri Bar Examination. Successful candidates are likely to rank in the top third of their class and/or have journal experience.

The current starting annual salary is $46,248. Those interested may submit a resumé, writing sample and law school transcript to Sandra Skinner, Clerk, Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO, 65806. The application deadline is February 28, 2011.