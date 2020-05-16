13 October 2005

Commission seeks applicants for vacancy on Court of Appeals, Southern District

Contact: Beth Riggert, Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri Desk: 573-751-3676 Cell: 573-619-2849

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Judge James K. Prewitt, who intends to retire effective December 31, 2005, after serving more than 26 years on the court.

The commission will accept applications until 5 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2005. The commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, December 19 and 20, 2005, in Strong Hall at Missouri State University in Springfield, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

Applicants may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions by clicking here: (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District vacancy 10-13-05)

The Missouri constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years, a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the district of the Court of Appeals for which they are applying.