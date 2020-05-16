16th Judicial Circuit seeks circuit judge

Contact: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge K. Preston Dean, effective September 30, 2006.

Applications and instructions may be obtained at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants may also download an application and instructions by clicking here. Any citizen may suggest nominees to the commission.

Complete and mail or deliver the original, signed application, flat, unfolded and unbound, to Honorable Victor C. Howard, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Copies shall be sent to the other commission members as provided for in the application instructions. All applications must be received before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2006. The commission will meet Wednesday, September 13, 2006, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to interview applicants.

The Missouri Constitution, Article V, section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Members of the commission are Victor C. Howard, Chief Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin, of Jackson County, Missouri; and lay members Judy Johnson Myers and Anita L. Russell, of Jackson County. The addresses of the commission members to which applications and letters should be sent are provided with the application instructions.