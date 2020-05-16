31 January 2013

16th circuit commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge, Division 31 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christine Sill-Rogers.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21, of the Missouri Constitution. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available by clicking the appropriate format:

Applications and instructions are available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak St., Kansas City, Mo.

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak St., Kansas City, Mo. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 2013.

The commission will meet March 12, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Gov. Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 31.

Members of the commission are Judge James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott S. Bethune and Teresa A. Woody; and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Eric D. Williams.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov

(816) 889-3600