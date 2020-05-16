1 September 2015

Supreme Court of Missouri receives municipal division work group interim report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri received the interim report today from its municipal division work group . The Court thanks the members of the work group for their ongoing efforts to examine and evaluate current practices and procedures in Missouri’s municipal court divisions.

Every defendant in every municipal division is entitled to be treated fairly and with respect. Defendants deserve to have their cases decided according to proper application of the law. Most municipal divisions perform their duties in a manner that earns the public's trust and confidence. But it is critical that all municipal divisions in the state do so as well.

The Court appreciates the efforts of municipal judges and staff – particularly those in the St. Louis area -- who have been working diligently to extend the requirements of the new laws even to all pending cases. They also have been reexamining and modifying their policies and procedures to enhance the administration of justice.

We look forward to receiving the work group's recommendations that will improve Missouri’s municipal court divisions and make them a model for others.

The Court continues to encourage groups and individuals to provide the work group their thoughtful input about how to improve the state's municipal court divisions.

###