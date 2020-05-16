1 March 2013

16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Sill-Rogers circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Christine Sill-Rogers in division 31.

There are 14 applicants for the vacancy. Six of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There is one minority applicant and 13 non-minority applicants. Seven applicants work in the private sector, six work in the public sector, and one works in both private and public sectors. The average age of the applicants is 45 years.

Also pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants. Their names are: