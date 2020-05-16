16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Sill-Rogers circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City
1 March 2013
16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Sill-Rogers circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — Pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Christine Sill-Rogers in division 31.
There are 14 applicants for the vacancy. Six of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There is one minority applicant and 13 non-minority applicants. Seven applicants work in the private sector, six work in the public sector, and one works in both private and public sectors. The average age of the applicants is 45 years.
Also pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants. Their names are:
- Dana Altieri
John Christiansen
Arimeta DuPree
Kendall Garten
Michael Heffernon
Michael Hunt
Jill Katz
Jeffrey Keal
Rebecca Leavitt
Susan Long
Howard Lotven
Joshuah Peter
David Suroff
Mary Weir
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Tuesday, March 12, 2013, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District beginning at 10 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:45 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
###
Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.