11 June 2013

Sixth circuit commission seeks applications for circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

The sixth circuit judicial commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, division one of the sixth judicial circuit (Platte County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Abe Shafer IV.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, Article V, Section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection and a resident of the sixth judicial circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available by clicking the appropriate format:

Application: (See attached file: Platte Application for Circuit Judge.doc)(See attached file: Platte Application for Circuit Judge.pdf) Instructions: (See attached file: Platte Instrucitons for Applicants.doc)(See attached file: Platte Instrucitons for Applicants.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2013.

The commission will meet on July 19, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in division 1.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin; and lay members Judy Stokes and David Barth.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600