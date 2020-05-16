24 July 2013

16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Jackson County circuit judge vacancy

KANSAS CITY — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Michael W. Manners. There are 23 applicants for the vacancy. Eight of the applicants are women, and 15 are men. There are two minority applicants. 11 applicants work in the private sector, 11 work in the public sector and one works in both. The median age of the applicants is 48 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants. Their names are:

S. Margene Burnett Jeffrey Bushur John Christiansen Foster Collins Bryan Covinsky Nick Cutrera Cynthia Dodge Jo Leigh Wagoner Fischer Kenneth Garrett Kendall Garten Jeffrey Hanslick Michael Hunt James Jackson Jill Katz Jeffrey Keal Howard Lotven Ralph Monaco Jalilah Otto Jennifer Phillips Lawrence Rebman Janette Rodecap Bryan Round Sophie Woodworth

The commission will meet to interview the applicants Wednesday, August 14, at the Jackson County Court Courthouse, 415 E.12th Street, Kansas City, beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:15 p.m. The interviews will be conducted in the ninth floor conference room. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.