27 August 2013 Sixth circuit judicial commission changes date of meeting for Hull vacancy The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has changed the date it will meet to interview applicants and choose three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy from Tuesday, October 1 to Wednesday, October 2. The location of the interviews and commission meeting—the Platte County Courthouse—remains the same. Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600

