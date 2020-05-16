16th Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Scoville vacancy in Jackson County

17 September 2013

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court created by the retirement of the Honorable Vernon Scoville in Division 28.

There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Eight of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are three minority applicants and 15 non-minority applicants. Eight applicants work in the private sector and 10 work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 43 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants. Their names are:

Jennifer Benedict John Christiansen Bryan Covinsky Arimeta DuPree Kendall Garten Michael Hunt Jeffrey Keal Mitchell Langford Rebecca Leavitt Howard Lotven Jalilah Otto Kalpesh Patel Jennifer Phillips Janette Rodecap Patricia Scaglia Kyndra Stockdale David Suroff Brian Webb

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:30 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600