16th Circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Scoville associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

24 September 2013

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 18 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division 28 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of The Honorable Vernon Scoville, III. The nominees are Jeffrey Keal, Jalilah Otto, and Patricia Scaglia.

Jeffrey C. Keal – Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Jalilah Otto – Chief Trial Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Special Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District. Patricia Scaglia – Attorney in private practice with the law firm of Scaglia Law Firm, LLC, in Independence.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division 28. The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Eric Williams, and William Gautreaux.

