1 October 2013

Sixth circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Hull circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 10 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division two of the Platte County circuit court, created by the retirement of The Honorable Owens Lee Hull Jr. The nominees are Thomas C. Fincham, W. Ann Hansbrough, and Dennis Eckold.

W. Ann Hansbrough - An attorney in private practice of law with the Law Office of Stout & Hansbrough LLC in Kansas City.

Each nominee received five votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division two.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin, and lay members John Pepper and Staci Petrillo.