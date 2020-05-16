19 May 2011

Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Baker vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

ST. LOUIS – William Ray Price Jr., chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Jay Nixon its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the resignation of Judge Nannette A. Baker, who was appointed as a federal magistrate judge after serving more than six years on the appeals court, including a term as chief judge, and five years as a circuit judge on the St. Louis circuit court.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After 10 hours of public interviews, five hours of deliberations and eight rounds of balloting, the nominees are: Robert Clayton III, seven votes; Hon. Michael Burton, six votes; and Patricia Hageman, five votes.

Clayton is a commissioner of the Missouri Public Service Commission. He was born Aug. 20, 1969. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in history, with a minor in business administration, in 1991 from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and his law degree in 1994 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. Clayton lives in Hannibal, Mo.

Burton is a circuit judge in the 21st circuit (St. Louis County). He was born June 20, 1960. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in government in 1982 from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., and his law degree in 1985 from Washington University in St. Louis. Burton lives in Webster Groves, Mo.

Hageman is the St. Louis city counselor. She was born Sept. 1, 1968. She earned her bachelor of science degree in business management in 1989 from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., where she was a dean’s merit scholar, and her law degree in 1992 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. Hageman lives in St. Louis.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Price, the commission is composed of attorneys J.R. Hobbs of Kansas City, Nancy Mogab of St. Louis and John D. Wooddell of Springfield and lay members John Gentry of Springfield, Donald L. Ross of St. Louis and Jill Shurin of Kansas City.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676