29 May 2012

Southern District appeals court to implement electronic filing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Judge Don E. Burrell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, has signed an order stating that the court will utilize the Missouri eFiling System effective June 4, 2012. This will require all attorneys to file electronically on all new and pending appeals in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. The Southern District joins the Supreme Court and the Eastern and Western Districts, all of which mandate e-filing. The eFiling System will allow registered users to file case documents electronically with the court as well as to view documents at nearly any time, day, night or weekend. To begin filing electronically, an attorney must register for a free account. Attorneys may register by going to www.courts.mo.gov and clicking on "Electronic Filing" under Quick Links. Attorneys will need their Missouri bar and PIN numbers to register. Attorneys filing in juvenile or sealed cases, however, cannot file through the Missouri eFiling System at the present time and should contact the clerk’s office at (417) 895-6811 for further instructions. The court has adopted several local rules, in addition to the statewide rules governing e-filing. Those rules are available online at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=224. Further, instructions regarding how to file petitions for writs, briefs, records on appeal and exhibits are also available online at http://www.courts.state.mo.us/page.jsp?id=48973. Attorneys with questions regarding compliance with the local rules should contact the clerk’s office, but all questions regarding the system requirements, browser settings and technical issues with the eFiling System should be directed to the OSCA Help Desk toll-free at (888) 541-4894. The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, has offices in Springfield and in Poplar Bluff. The court has seven judges and covers 44 counties ranging from Barton County in the west to Pemiscot County in the far southwest corner of the state.