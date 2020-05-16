Burke elected as Eastern District member of Appellate Judicial Commission

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, clerk’s office conducted an election for the Eastern District attorney member on the Appellate Judicial Commission Nov. 5, 2011. Judges and attorneys counted ballots using the election software beginning at 10 a.m. at the Court’s office located in the historic Old Post Office Building in St. Louis.

This year’s election was unique in that it was conducted completely electronically in accordance with procedures adopted by the Supreme Court of Missouri under Rule 10.165, with a very limited exception for those individuals receiving an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. For past elections, Supreme Court procedures have provided for a combination of electronic balloting and paper balloting under Rule 10.165.

The commission is charged with selecting panels of three candidates for judicial vacancies on the state’s intermediate appellate court and the Supreme Court. The governor makes the final selection from the three nominees. The results of the election are as follows:

Thomas Burke -- 1,337 votes Gerard Noce -- 1,059 votes David Wilkins -- 1 vote Mark Mueller -- 1 vote Scott Reynolds -- 1 vote

Burke is duly elected to the commission for a term commencing Jan.1, 2012. The term of the present Eastern District attorney member, Nancy Mogab, expires Dec. 31, 2011.

The Eastern District consists of St. Louis city and the following counties: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Clark, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Osage, Perry, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Scotland, Shelby, Warren and Washington.