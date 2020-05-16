Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals
2 December 2011
Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by Judge George W. Draper III’s appointment to the Supreme Court of Missouri:
- There are 19 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, six are women and 13 are men. There are three minority applicants and 16 non-minority applicants. There are 17 applicants from the St. Louis metropolitan area and two from another part of the Eastern District. Ten applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those who work in the private sector, seven are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, seven are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 53.
-
N. Barrett Braun
Michael D. Burton
Michael David
Gretchen Garrison
Richard A. Gartner
Robert J. Guinness
Patricia A. Hageman
Joe D. Jacobson
Michael T. Jamison
Joann M. Leykam
Lisa Page
Angela T. Quigless
H. Scott Summer
Erwin O. Switzer
David R. Truman
Lisa S. Van Amburg
David Vincent
Stanley J. Wallach
Thomas B. Weaver
The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.