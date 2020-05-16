2 December 2011

Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by Judge George W. Draper III’s appointment to the Supreme Court of Missouri:

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive St., in downtown St. Louis. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews both days. Anyone wishing to attend on Saturday should go to the 9th Street entrance and pass through security there as the rest of the building will be closed that day.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.