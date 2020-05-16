Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

There were 8,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,099 in the last 365 days.

2 December 2011

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by Judge George W. Draper III’s appointment to the Supreme Court of Missouri:

    There are 19 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, six are women and 13 are men. There are three minority applicants and 16 non-minority applicants. There are 17 applicants from the  St. Louis metropolitan area and two from another part of the Eastern District. Ten applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those who work in the private sector, seven are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of those who work in the public sector, seven are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 53.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 19 applicants:

    N. Barrett Braun Michael D. Burton Michael David Gretchen Garrison Richard A. Gartner Robert J. Guinness Patricia A. Hageman Joe D. Jacobson Michael T. Jamison Joann M. Leykam Lisa Page Angela T. Quigless H. Scott Summer Erwin O. Switzer David R. Truman Lisa S. Van Amburg David Vincent Stanley J. Wallach Thomas B. Weaver

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive St., in downtown St. Louis. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews both days. Anyone wishing to attend on Saturday should go to the 9th Street entrance and pass through security there as the rest of the building will be closed that day.

The commission will meet beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov 

