28 December 2012 Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for deputy clerk position The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District is accepting applications for the position of deputy clerk. A thorough understanding of the Judicial Information System is mandatory. Currently the starting salary is $35,340. Those interested may submit a resumé to: Sandra Skinner Clerk, Court of Appeals 300 Hammons Parkway Springfield, MO 65806 or via e-mail to sandra.skinner@courts.mo.gov. Please submit application no later than Friday, January 11, 2013.

