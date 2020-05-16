There were 8,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,100 in the last 365 days.

31st Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

11 September 2013

31st Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

Pursuant to Missouri Court Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the general assembly. There are 16 applicants: four women, one minority; nine presently employed in the private sector and seven presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.6.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants.

The applicants are:

    Robin J. Aiken Chantel L. Alberhasky P. Janette Worsham-Bleau J. Ronald Carrier Chad T. Courtney Wendy E. Garrison Brent D. Green Margaret E. Holden D. Andrew Hosmer Stuart P. Huffman Jason J. Lessmeier Tyson J. Martin T. Todd Myers Nhan Duc Nguyen James R. Sharp David F. Sullivan
The commission will conduct interviews starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2013, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Third Floor Conference Room, Springfield. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed on September 24, 2013, in the same location, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor's consideration.

The members of the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge William W. Francis Jr., Clifton Smart, Andrew Bennett, Linda Fowler and Steven Stepp.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.