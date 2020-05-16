31st Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County
11 September 2013
Pursuant to Missouri Court Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the general assembly. There are 16 applicants: four women, one minority; nine presently employed in the private sector and seven presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.6.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants.
The applicants are:
- Robin J. Aiken
Chantel L. Alberhasky
P. Janette Worsham-Bleau
J. Ronald Carrier
Chad T. Courtney
Wendy E. Garrison
Brent D. Green
Margaret E. Holden
D. Andrew Hosmer
Stuart P. Huffman
Jason J. Lessmeier
Tyson J. Martin
T. Todd Myers
Nhan Duc Nguyen
James R. Sharp
David F. Sullivan
The members of the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge William W. Francis Jr., Clifton Smart, Andrew Bennett, Linda Fowler and Steven Stepp.
