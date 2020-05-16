11 September 2013

31st Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

Pursuant to Missouri Court Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge position created by the general assembly. There are 16 applicants: four women, one minority; nine presently employed in the private sector and seven presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.6.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants.

The applicants are: