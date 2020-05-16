5 August 2014

31st Circuit judicial commission seeks applications to fill Fitzsimmons associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The 31st Circuit judicial commission is now accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), created by the retirement of The Honorable Mark E. Fitzsimmons. Judge Fitzsimmons' retirement date is October 30.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission's consideration. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution. Nominations should be submitted to the clerk of the court using the contact information listed below.

Application: (See attached file: Application Form 31st Circuit.doc)(See attached file: Application Form 31st Circuit.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: Instructions to Applicants.doc)(See attached file: Instructions to Applicants.pdf)

Guidelines for References: (See attached file: Guidelines for References.doc)(See attached file: Guidelines for References.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Suite 300, Springfield. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge position vacancy by 5 p.m. September 10.

The commission will decide at a later date how many applicants will be interviewed. The commission will conduct public interviews on October 1, 2 and 3, if necessary, beginning at 9 a.m. each date. The commission will then select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy from the applicants who will be interviewed. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees.

Members of the commission are William W. Francis Jr, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Andrew K. Bennett and Steven B. Garner; and lay members Linda F. Fowler and Steven Stepp.