24 February 2006

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Randolph County Justice Center in Huntsville

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Phone (816) 889-3600 Fax (816) 889-3668 E-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov February 24, 2006 (Kansas City) --The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at the Randolph County Justice Center in Huntsville, Mo., on Thursday, March 9, 2006, Chief Judge Edwin H. Smith announced today.

A three-judge panel consisting of Smith, Judge Victor Howard and Judge Thomas Newton will hear oral arguments in five cases beginning at 9 a.m., Smith said.

He explained that the cases are appeals from previously held trials in area circuit courts. The judges will hear attorneys argue whether the trials had errors which should cause them to be retried, or the trial court's judgment reversed, he said. The judges will read written arguments before the court session, he added, and may interrupt the attorneys’ arguments with questions.

The Western District session in Randolph County on March 9 will be the emphasis of County Government Day sponsored by American Legion Post No. 6 in Moberly. High school government students from North East R-4, Higbie R-8, Westran and Moberly will be attending the court session and will rotate to the sheriff and jail at the Justice Center, county government officials at the Moberly Courthouse, Moberly police and fire departments, and Moberly City Hall. All students will meet at Post 6 at the Legion Hall in Moberly for lunch. At lunch, the Court of Appeals will provide a program about Missouri appellate courts.

Smith will preside over the proceedings in Huntsville. He was an associate circuit judge for nine years and a circuit judge for six years in Andrew and Buchanan County counties prior to his appointment to the Western District in 1995. He assumed the duties of chief judge of the Western District on July 1, 2004. Howard was appointed to the Western District in 1996. Prior to his appointment, he served as a circuit judge in Clay County for three and a half years. Before his judicial service, he practiced law in Liberty, Missouri. Newton was a circuit judge in Jackson County for six years prior to his appointment to the Court in 1999. Prior to judicial service, he served as an assistant prosecuting attorney and an assistant United States attorney.

This will be the third time that the Court of Appeals has held court in Randolph County. The first session was held in 1993; the second session took place in 2000. However, this will be the Court’s first session in Huntsville. The Court convenes regularly in Kansas City. However, during the past 14 years, the Court has held sessions in Columbia, Fulton, Moberly, Kirksville, Chillicothe, Tuscumbia, Sedalia, St. Joseph, Maryville, Marshall, Gallatin, Linneus, Warrensburg, Macon, Nevada, Lexington, Independence, Platte City, Jefferson City, Savannah, Clinton, Liberty, Richmond and Trenton. Its jurisdiction is appeals from trial courts in 45 counties, which include all of northwest Missouri, and most of central Missouri.

"It is important for the Court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City," Smith said. "This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court's function."

