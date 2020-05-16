15 August 2013

16th circuit judicial commission seeks applications to fill associate Scoville circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The 16th Circuit judicial commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge, division 28 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Vernon Scoville III.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available by clicking the appropriate format:

Application: (See attached file: Application word.doc) (See attached file: Application PDF.pdf) Instructions: (See attached file: Instructions for Applicants.Scoville - word.docx) (See attached file: Instructions for Applicants.Scoville - PDF.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the division 28 vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on September 13.

Anyone who submitted an application for the division two vacancy need not submit a new application for division 28. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division 28 vacancy. The letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. on September 13.

The commission will meet on September 24, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in division 28.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Teresa Woody and Scott Bethune; and lay members Pastor Eric Williams and William Gautreaux.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600