16th circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Manners circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 23 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division two of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of The Honorable Judge Michael Manners. The nominees are:

Nick A. Cutrera – Attorney in private practice with the law firm of Nick A. Cutrera, LLC in Kansas City.

Each nominee received five votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division 2.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Eric Williams, and William Gautreaux.