19 August 2013

Seventh circuit judicial commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

KANSAS CITY — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit vacancy on the Clay County Circuit Court created by the elevation of the Honorable Janet Sutton to the office of circuit judge, division two of the Seventh Judicial Circuit. There are 13 applicants for the vacancy. Four of the applicants are women, and nine are men. There are two minority applicants and 11 non-minority applicants. Ten applicants work in the private sector and three work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 48 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 13 applicants. Their names are:

Louis Angles Corey Carter William Farrar Timothy Flook Harry Jenkins, II Lynn Judkins Brian Klopfenstein Theresa Lininger Jeanne McNabney James Ralls, Jr. Kelly Ruark Michael Shipley Douglas Wemhoff

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Friday, August 23, at the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, James S. Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water, Liberty, Missouri 64068 in Division four beginning at 10:30 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:45 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.