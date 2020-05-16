19 August 2013

Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces it is seeking applications to fill circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, division two of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County), to fill the vacancy created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Owens Lee Hull Jr.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, Article V, Section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Application: (See attached file: Application Word.doc) (See attached file: Application PDF.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: Instructions Word.doc) (See attached file: Instructions PDF.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on September 23.

Anyone who submitted an application for the division one (Shafer) vacancy need not submit a new application for division two. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division two vacancy. The letter must be received by 4:30 p.m. on September 23.

The commission will meet on October 2, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in division two.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin; and lay members Stacy Petrillo and John Pepper.

###

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600