22 August 2013

Seventh circuit judicial commission will interview one additional applicant for associate circuit judge in Clay County

KANSAS CITY — The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces that it will interview one additional applicant for the associate circuit vacancy on the Clay County circuit court created by the elevation of the Honorable Janet Sutton to circuit judge. The commission will interview Jeremiah Morgan in addition to the 13 names that were announced on August 19. The commission will meet to interview the 14 applicants on Friday, August 23, at the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, James S. Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water, Liberty, Missouri 64068 in Division 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m.