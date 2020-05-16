4 April 2008

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants for City of St. Louis circuit judge

ST. LOUIS - The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (City of St. Louis) announced today that the Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Circuit Judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Evelyn M. Baker.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the City of St. Louis for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63101. Applications are also available by clicking here.

Applications must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 25, 2008 to be considered by the Commission. Applicants should contact each Commissioner for an interview after the filing of their application.

The Commission will meet to select three nominees to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, on May 15, 2008 at 9:30 a.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Patricia L. Cohen, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.