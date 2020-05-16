22nd Judicial Circuit Commission reschedules meeting regarding Baker vacancy
28 April 2008
TWENTY-SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 28, 2008
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, (314) 539-4300
The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (City of St. Louis) announced today that it has rescheduled its May 15, 2008, meeting to select three nominees to May 16, 2008. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Patricia L. Cohen, Thomas Schwartz, Mary Anne Sedey, Stephen Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.
