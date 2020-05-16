16th circuit commission announces nominees for Jackson County circuit judge vacancy

23 October 2013

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 24 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 7 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Ann Mesle. The nominees are S. Margene Burnett, Janette Rodecap, and Bryan Round.

S. Margene Burnett – deputy probate commissioner, Division 19, 16th Judicial Circuit, Jackson County, Mo.

Janette K. Rodecap – attorney for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.

Bryan E. Round – attorney with the law firm of Mitchell, Kristl & Lieber PC and a municipal court judge of Peculiar, Mo.

Each nominee received five votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Gov. Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 7.

The commission is chaired by Judge James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody and lay members William Gautreax and Eric Williams.

###