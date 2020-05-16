16th Circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Garrett vacancy in Jackson County

19 November 2013

The 16th Circuit judicial commission has considered 22 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division 26 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of The Honorable Kenneth R. Garrett III, to the office of circuit judge. The nominees are Michael Hunt, Jalilah Otto, and Patricia Scaglia.

Michael J. Hunt – Chief Trial Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Jalilah Otto – Chief Trial Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Special Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri. Patricia Scaglia – Sole practitioner in the law firm of Scaglia Law Firm LLC, in Independence.

Each applicant received five votes. The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division 26. The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members William Gautreaux and Eric Williams.

###

Contact person: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600