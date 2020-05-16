Sixth circuit commission announces nominees to fill Van Amburg associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County
4 December 2013
The Sixth Circuit judicial commission has considered 10 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division 4 of the Platte County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of the Honorable James W. Van Amburg to the office of circuit judge. The nominees are W. Ann Hansbrough, Christie Jess, and Abe “Quint” Shafer, V.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division 4.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin, and lay members John Pepper and Staci Petrillo.
Note: The governor on January 21, 2014, appointed W. Ann Hansbrough to fill this vacancy.
Contact person: Terence Lord Clerk of Court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
1300 Oak Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
(816) 889-3600
