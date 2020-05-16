20 January 2006

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Saline County Courthouse in Marshall, Missouri

January 20, 2006, KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District will convene court in the circuit courtroom of the Saline County Courthouse in Marshall, Missouri on Thursday, February 16, 2006, Chief Judge Edwin H. Smith announced today.

A three-judge panel consisting of Judge Joseph Ellis, Judge Harold Lowenstein and Judge Paul Spinden will hear oral arguments in six cases beginning at 9:00 a.m., Smith said.

He explained that the cases are appeals from previously held trials in area circuit courts. The judges will hear attorneys argue whether the trials had errors which should cause them to be retried or the trial court's judgment reversed, he said. The judges will read written arguments before the court session, he added, and may interrupt the attorneys’ arguments with questions.

The three judges will recess sometime in between arguments to step down and discuss the court system and generally explain appellate court proceedings, Smith said. Ellis will preside over the proceedings in Marshall. He was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1994 after practicing law in Macon for 21 years. Lowenstein is the senior judge on the court in terms of tenure, having been appointed in 1981 by Governor Kit Bond. Previously he served in the Missouri House of Representatives and practiced law in Kansas City. Spinden was appointed to the Court in 1991. Before his appointment, he served as the presiding commissioner of the Administrative Hearing Commission in Jefferson City.

This will be the Western District’s second trip to Marshall but the first since 1994. The court convenes regularly in Kansas City. However, during the past 14 years, the Court has held sessions in Columbia, Fulton, Moberly, Kirksville, Chillicothe, Tuscumbia, Sedalia, St. Joseph, Maryville, Marshall, Gallatin, Linneus, Warrensburg, Macon, Nevada, Lexington, Independence, Platte City, Jefferson City, Savannah, Clinton, Liberty, Richmond and Trenton. Its jurisdiction is appeals from trial courts in 45 counties, which include all of northwest Missouri, and most of central Missouri.

"It is important for the Court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City," Ellis said. "This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court's function.”

