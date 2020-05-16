Sixth circuit judicial commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information regarding Fincham associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

27 January 2014

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County Circuit Court created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas C. Fincham to the office of circuit judge. There are eight applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women and five are men. There are no minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector and two work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 47 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants. Their names are:

Andrew Coulson Mark Gibson Tammy Jo Glick Kevin Humiston Christie Jess Bradley Kavanaugh Pamela Palmer Abe “Quint” Shafer, V

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Wednesday February 5, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 Third Street, Platte City, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and concluding at approximately 11:45 a.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.