20 October 2004

Platte County judge sits with Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Judge Gary Witt, an associate circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County), this morning sat as a special judge with the Supreme Court of Missouri. Witt was appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronnie L. White to hear SC86006, In the Marriage of M.A. and M.S. M.A. v. M.S., a case from St. Louis County involving a challenge to a custody modification and the applicability of section 452.400.1, RSMo, to child custody modification proceedings.

"It was an honor to sit with the Supreme Court today on a case that may impact families and children across the state," Witt said. "I look forward to working with the Supreme Court judges as we attempt to resolve this case."

Witt was sitting this morning in place of Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, who was appointed last month as the newest judge on the Supreme Court. She previously served on the Missouri court of appeals, eastern district, which transferred this morning's case to the Supreme Court in May 2004 after issuing an opinion of its own.

"I am pleased Judge Witt was able to sit with the Court this morning," Chief Justice White said. "When the Court needs to have special judges sit, due to recusals or other absences of our judges, it is nice to have such talented and conscientious judges from all levels of the court system throughout the state to call upon for assistance."

This is the second time Witt has sat as a special judge with the Supreme Court. He previously sat with the Court for oral arguments two years ago.