15 November 2014

Appeals court to hold oral arguments in Jackson

ST. LOUIS -- Interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds a docket in the Cape Girardeau County commission chambers, Third Floor, #1 Barton Square, in Jackson. The dockets will convene at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. November 19, 2014. The court sessions are open to the public.

Chief Judge Angela T. Quigless said, “We are honored to hold court in Jackson. This docket continues a tradition of the Eastern District of convening court in areas outside of St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions. This is the third time the court has traveled to Jackson to hear oral arguments.”

Three judges from the court of appeals will be participating: Judge Mary K. Hoff, Judge Gary Gaertner Jr. and Judge Philip Hess, all from St. Louis. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys involved in four cases appealed from the Cape Girardeau County, Ste. Genevieve County and St. Francois County circuit courts.

Judge Hoff was appointed to the court of appeals in 1995. She previously served as a circuit judge for the St. Louis circuit court. Judge Gaertner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2009. He previously served as a circuit judge, assistant U.S. attorney and assistant prosecuting attorney. Judge Hess was appointed to the court of appeals in 2013. Previously, he practiced law in St. Louis in private practice.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which hears approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The court’s jurisdiction covers 25 counties and the city of St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.

To view a copy of the Southern Division dockets to be heard, click here: 9:30 a.m. docket; 10:30 a.m. docket.