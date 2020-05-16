21 May 2012

Appellate commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Romines vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the August 2012 retirement of Judge Kenneth M. Romines.

There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Four are women, and two are minority applicants. One is from outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Nine applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, five work in solo or small-firm practices. Of those in the public sector, six are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 54.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants:

Douglas D. Churovich Michael P. David Joel D. Ferber Gretchen Garrison Richard A. Gartner Robert J. Guinness Michael T. Jamison Joann M. Leykam Benjamin A. Lipman Steven R. Ohmer Lisa K. Page H. Scott Summers Erwin O. Switzer David R. Truman Lisa S. Van Amburg David L. Vincent III Stanley J. Wallach Thomas B. Weaver

The commission will conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 27 in the Saint Charles Room on the main floor of the Hilton Airport Hotel, 10330 Natural Bridge Rd. in St. Louis. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet beginning at approximately 2 p.m. that day in the same location to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676