11 May 2012

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission announces time, date and place of interviews for Quigless vacancy

ST. LOUIS -- The deadline for applications and completed questionnaires for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Angela Quigless to the Missouri Court of Appeals is Friday, May 18, 2012. All applications and questionnaires must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. May 18.

In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews of the applicants will be held in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive St., St. Louis on Monday, June 11, 2012, and will continue into June 12 if necessary. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.

The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; June Bosley-Dabney-Gray; and Steven L. Groves.