22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Quigless vacancy

22 May 2012

ST. LOUIS CITY -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Angela Quigless: 

    15 applicants, nine women, six men, four minority, 11 non-minorities, seven presently employed in the private sector and eight presently employed in the public sector.  The applicants' mean age is 48.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants.     The applicants are:  

    Bird, Deborah M. Bryant, Paula Perkins Clark, Thomas C. II Clarke, Anne-Marie Colbert-Botchway, Nicole Halquist, Bridget Liane Hogan, Elizabeth Byrne Kellerman, Teneil L. McCoy, Newton G. McGraugh, Christopher E. Sison, Gilbert C. Stelzer, Michael F. Stovall-Reid, Calea Fall Sullivan, James E. Taaffe, Jolene April
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 11, 2012, in the Division Courtroom at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 815 Olive St., St. Louis to conduct public interviews before selecting three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.

Applicants may send an e-mail to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov to learn the date and time of their interview, or they may contact Chief Judge Odenwald’s chambers at (314) 539-4341.

The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; June Bosley-Dabney-Gray; and Steven L. Groves.

Contact: Laura Roy  Clerk Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

