22 May 2012

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Quigless vacancy

ST. LOUIS CITY -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Angela Quigless:

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants. The applicants are:

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 11, 2012, in the Division Courtroom at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 815 Olive St., St. Louis to conduct public interviews before selecting three nominees from this applicant pool for the Governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.

Applicants may send an e-mail to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov to learn the date and time of their interview, or they may contact Chief Judge Odenwald’s chambers at (314) 539-4341.

The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; June Bosley-Dabney-Gray; and Steven L. Groves.