22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Quigless vacancy
22 May 2012
ST. LOUIS CITY -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Angela Quigless:
- 15 applicants, nine women, six men, four minority, 11 non-minorities, seven presently employed in the private sector and eight presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants. The applicants are:
- Bird, Deborah M.
Bryant, Paula Perkins
Clark, Thomas C. II
Clarke, Anne-Marie
Colbert-Botchway, Nicole
Halquist, Bridget Liane
Hogan, Elizabeth Byrne
Kellerman, Teneil L.
McCoy, Newton G.
McGraugh, Christopher E.
Sison, Gilbert C.
Stelzer, Michael F.
Stovall-Reid, Calea Fall
Sullivan, James E.
Taaffe, Jolene April
Applicants may send an e-mail to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov to learn the date and time of their interview, or they may contact Chief Judge Odenwald’s chambers at (314) 539-4341.
The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; June Bosley-Dabney-Gray; and Steven L. Groves.
Contact: Laura Roy Clerk Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
