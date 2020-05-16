28 September 2012

Appeals court to hear arguments at University of Missouri-St. Louis

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene court to hear cases for a special docket at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Chief Judge Gary M. Gaertner Jr. announced. Students and interested citizens are invited to attend the court's sessions when it holds its docket in the summit conference room located on the second floor in the J.C. Penney building at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 4, 2012. The court sessions are open to the public. After the court session, judges will participate in a question and answer session about courts and the judicial system with those in attendance. “Our court strongly believes in holding oral arguments outside of our courthouse in St. Louis,” Gaertner said. “We hope that students and others who attend the oral arguments will learn about the appellate process and gain a better understanding of our court’s role in the judicial system.It is important that we make our court and its judges accessible to citizens throughout the eastern district of Missouri.” Four judges from the court of appeals will be participating: Judge Gaertner from St. Louis County, Judge Robert M. Clayton III from Hannibal, Judge Lawrence E. Mooney from St. Louis County and Judge Angela T. Quigless from St. Louis. The judges will sit in panels of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys in three appeals from the circuit courts of Jefferson and St. Charles counties and St. Louis city. Gaertner was appointed to the appeals court in 2009. He previously served as a circuit judge, a federal prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office and a state prosecutor. Mooney was appointed to the court in 1998. He previously served as executive assistant to the St. Louis county executive and as a prosecutor in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office and was also in the private practice of law. Clayton was appointed to the appeals court in 2011. He previously served as chairman of the Public Service Commission and a Missouri state representative and was also in the private practice of law in Hannibal. Quigless was appointed to the court in 2012. Prior to her appointment to the court of appeals, she was a circuit judge, an associate circuit judge, a federal prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office and a prosecutor in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office. The Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state's largest appellate court, with offices in the historic old post office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The eastern district has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and St. Louis city stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the eastern district. Over the past 10 years, the court has held sessions in Bowling Green, Canton, Farmington, Hillsboro, Jackson, Montgomery City, New London, Palmyra, Perryville, St. Charles, Ste. Genevieve, Shelbyville and Troy. To review a copy of the docket, go to http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1978 on the courts' website.