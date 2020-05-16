22nd Circuit Commission announces nominees for Hogan associate circuit judge vacancy

30 January 2013

The 22nd Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Nixon to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis city Circuit Court created by the appointment of Judge Elizabeth Hogan as a circuit judge for St. Louis city.

Those nominated by the commission are Bridget L. Halquist, Jessica W. Kennedy and Michael W. Noble:

Bridget L. Halquist–Halquist is a partner with Chackes, Carlson, Halquist L.L.P. She graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law. She was a law clerk for United States District Judge Henry Autrey, as well as practiced as a public defender and at Armstrong Teasdale.

Jessica W. Kennedy– Kennedy is an attorney with the firm of Berry & Maxson L.L.C. where she practices commercial litigation. She previously served as a prosecutor for St. Louis city and St. Charles County, as well as practiced with Carmody MacDonald P.C. She received her law degree from Washington University School of Law.

Michael W. Noble –Noble is a Drug Court Commissioner for St. Louis city Circuit Court. He graduated from West Point Military Academy and from Saint Louis University School of Law. He also served as a public defender and practiced with Armstrong Teasdale.

The commission interviewed 33 applicants. Under the Missouri Constitution, the governor has 60 days to select one of these three nominees to fill the vacancy. The commission believes that these three candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. On the second ballot, Jessica W. Kennedy and Michael W. Noble each received five votes and Bridget L. Halquist received four votes.

The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Gary M. Gaertner Jr; Steven L. Groves; Michael B. Calvin; Stephen F. Doss and June Bosley Dabney-Gray.

