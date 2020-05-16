23 August 2013

Seventh circuit judicial commission announces nominees for associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 14 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division 7 of the Clay County Circuit Court, created by the elevation of The Honorable Judge Janet L. Sutton. The nominees are Louis Angles, Timothy Flook, and Douglas Wemhoff.

Louis Angles – An attorney in private practice in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Flook – An attorney in private practice with the law firm of Flook & Graham P.C. in Liberty. Douglas Wemhoff – An attorney in private practice with the law firm of Douglas G. Wemhoff L.L.C.

Each nominee received five votes. The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division 7. The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Douglass Noland and James Thompson, Jr., and lay members Dr. Lancer Gates and Melisa Essig.

###

